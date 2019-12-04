|
BAILEY Kathleen "Merle" Aged 85 Years
of Opal Maitland
formerly of Gillieston Heights
Much loved wife of WAL, mother and mother in law of MARK and CONNIE, NICOLE and GREGORY MUIRHEAD, SCOTT and JENNY. Nan of KIRSTIE, LUKE, GERARD, THOMAS, JAMES, TIARNE, TYSON, MATTHEW, MAJELLA and JACOB and their partners. Great Nan of NOAH, SPENCER and NAYA and loved member of the HENRY and BAILEY families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maitland on THURSDAY, 5th December, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019