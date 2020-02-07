Home
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Julie Anne Hay McDowell WESTON

Julie Anne Hay McDowell WESTON Notice
WESTON Julie Anne Hay McDowell Aged 56 Years

of East Maitland

Beloved wife of PHILLIP, mother of EMMA and SAMUEL. Daughter of BRUCE and MARJORIE(dec) PRYOR and a loved member of the PRYOR and WESTON families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Eucharist of Thanksgiving for Julie's life to be celebrated at St James Anglican Church, Tank St, Morpeth on TUESDAY, 11th February, 2020 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to Myotonic Dystrophy Research may be left at the church.

'Asleep until Jesus comes'



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020
