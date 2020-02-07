|
|
WESTON Julie Anne Hay McDowell Aged 56 Years
of East Maitland
Beloved wife of PHILLIP, mother of EMMA and SAMUEL. Daughter of BRUCE and MARJORIE(dec) PRYOR and a loved member of the PRYOR and WESTON families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Eucharist of Thanksgiving for Julie's life to be celebrated at St James Anglican Church, Tank St, Morpeth on TUESDAY, 11th February, 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Myotonic Dystrophy Research may be left at the church.
'Asleep until Jesus comes'
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020