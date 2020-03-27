Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
St Stephen's Presbyterian Church
George St.
East Maitland
Judith PRIOR

PRIOR JUDITH ARLENE 'JUDY' Dearly loved mother and mother in law of GREG and JAN, SHAUN and JENNY. Loving Nan of KATINA and CHRIS, EBONY, JARROD, PETER, MELISSA and MICHAEL. Much loved member of the TAYLOR and PRIOR families. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Pancare Foundation (pancreatic cancer) may be made in Judith's name directly with Pancare. Due to recent government advice, Judith's Service will be restricted to close family members. The family wish to extend their thanks for all your heartfelt wishes. A Memorial Service for Judith is planned for a date yet to be confirmed.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020
