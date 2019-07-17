Home
More Obituaries for Judith MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Cresswell MITCHELL

Judith Cresswell MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL Judith Cresswell 'JUDY'

Aged 78 Years

of Shoal Bay

formerly of Maitland

Dearly loved wife of ROBERT. Loved mother and mother-in-law of STUART, VIRGINIA and HAMISH, Grandmother of HOLLY, HARRY, ANNABEL and SIDNEY.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William St East Maitland on THURSDAY, 18th July 2019 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW may be left at the Church.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 17, 2019
