Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
St Stephen's Presbyterian Church
George St.
East Maitland
JUDITH ARLENE PRIOR

JUDITH ARLENE PRIOR Notice
PRIOR JUDITH ARLENE 'JUDY'

Aged 81 Years

of Tenambit

Dearly loved mother and mother in law of GREG and JAN, SHAUN and JENNY. Loving Nan of KATINA and CHRIS, EBONY, JARROD, PETER, MELISSA and MICHAEL. Much loved member of the TAYLOR and PRIOR families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of JUDY's life at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, George St, East Maitland on TUESDAY, 31st March, 2020 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations for the Pancare Foundation (pancreatic cancer) may be left at the church.



Published in The Maitland Mercury from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020
