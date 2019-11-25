|
ARMSTRONG JOYCE Aged 94 Years
of East Maitland
Beloved husband of the late HAROLD ARMSTRONG, loving mother and mother in law of MARGARET and JOHN ALTERATOR, ROSEMARY and GARY STEPHENSON. Dearly loved Mumma of her grandchildren JOSHUA and KATIE, AMY and GEOFF, LUCIE and TOM and her great grandchildren ISAAC, MADDIE, SOPHIE and PIPER.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in celebration of Joyce's life at St Peters Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on WEDNESDAY, 27th November, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 25, 2019