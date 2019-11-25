Home
Services
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St Peters Anglican Church
William St
East Maitland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
JOYCE ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG JOYCE Aged 94 Years

of East Maitland

Beloved husband of the late HAROLD ARMSTRONG, loving mother and mother in law of MARGARET and JOHN ALTERATOR, ROSEMARY and GARY STEPHENSON. Dearly loved Mumma of her grandchildren JOSHUA and KATIE, AMY and GEOFF, LUCIE and TOM and her great grandchildren ISAAC, MADDIE, SOPHIE and PIPER.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in celebration of Joyce's life at St Peters Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on WEDNESDAY, 27th November, 2019 at 11:30am.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -