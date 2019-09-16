Home
JOY ELAINE ADELE TAYLOR

Notice
TAYLOR JOY ELAINE ADELE nee RAMPLING

Aged 97 Years

of Rutherford

Dearly loved wife of RODNEY (dec). Much loved mother and mother in law of GLENDA, ANNE MAREE and PETER MARQUET. Adored Nan of PHILIP and MEGHANA, and JOHN. Loved sister and sister in law of JOHN and JOAN RAMPLING, NOLA and JOHN O'HEARN (both dec), SHELAGH CALLINAN (dec), GARRY AND JUDY CALLINAN, JUDITH RAMPLING (dec), ROBERT RAMPLING and cherished aunt and great aunt of their families. Cousin and dear friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, Young Street, Rutherford on WEDNESDAY, 18th September, 2019 at 11am. Burial will follow at East Maitland Catholic Cemetery.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Sept. 16, 2019
