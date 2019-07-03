Home
HAMILTON JOSEPHINE 'JOSIE'

Aged 79 years

of Stockton

formerly of Greta

Much loved daughter of GEORGE and RENIE HAMILTON (both dec). Cherished sister of ETHOL, JOYCE (dec), JEANETTE, GEORGINA and IRENE. Devoted Aunty, much loved member of the HAMILTON family and a friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Wescott Community Care Chapel, Fullerton Street, Stockton thence for burial at Greta Cemetery on Friday 5th July, 2019 at 10.30am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 3, 2019
