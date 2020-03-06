|
In loving memory of my late husband John William Newcombe 6.2.47 - 5.3.2010 Who can believe that its been 10 years since you were taken away from us so suddenly. For 37 years we shared our life together and what a wonderful life you gave me and our 4 beautiful children. The love of my life. It was like a knife pierced my heart and it still keeps aching for you till this day. I love you more and more every day. I would just love for you to hold me for one more time. The day you left you took my heart and soul along with you. Rest in peace my Darling Till we meet again I will love you forever Your loving Wife, Lyn.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 6, 2020