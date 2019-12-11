Home
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St James Presbyterian Church
Coolah
John William "Jock" MCDONALD

McDONALD John William 'Jock' Late of 'Gundare', Coolah. Beloved husband of Sandra (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Angus and Rowena, Susanna and Matthew. Much loved grandfather of Edward and Xavier, Lachlan and George. Aged 81 years The relatives and friends of Mr Jock McDonald are invited to attend his funeral service to be held in St James Presbyterian Church, Coolah, on Friday December 13 commencing at 10.30am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Coolah Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 Mudgee & Districts ceastaghandcarroll.com.au Ph: 02 6372 2384
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019
