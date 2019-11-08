Home
Services
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GROVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN GROVES

Add a Memory
JOHN GROVES Notice
GROVES JOHN 'The Pie Man'

6.1.1938 - 3.11.2019

of East Maitland

formerly of Largs

Beloved husband of SUE. Brother of JEAN (dec). Dearly loved Dad, Step-Dad, grandfather and father in law of his family. Pillar of the community and loved by many. Passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Family, friends and community are warmly invited to attend the service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William Street, East Maitland on MONDAY 11th November, 2019 at 10am. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW may be left at the church.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -