GROVES JOHN 'The Pie Man'
6.1.1938 - 3.11.2019
of East Maitland
formerly of Largs
Beloved husband of SUE. Brother of JEAN (dec). Dearly loved Dad, Step-Dad, grandfather and father in law of his family. Pillar of the community and loved by many. Passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Family, friends and community are warmly invited to attend the service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William Street, East Maitland on MONDAY 11th November, 2019 at 10am. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019