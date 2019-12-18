|
|
SULLIVAN JOHN FRANCIS 'SULLO'
Aged 91 Years
of Stuart St, Lorn
Husband of RITA (dec), father and father in law of KATHY (dec), ANNE and GEOFF TAYLOR; and MARGARET. Grandfather of NATHAN, LUKE and MEL, KATHRYN and MITCH. Great Grandfather of JADE, STELLA, ISABELL and ADDISON.
Passed away December 2019 at Maitland Hospital.
Family and friends are invited to Mass of Thanksgiving at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on THURSDAY 19th December, 2019 at 11am. Thence for burial at East Maitland Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019