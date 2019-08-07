|
|
COFFEY JOHN JOSEPH Aged 77 years Formerly of Lorn Life Member Lochinvar Cricket Dearly loved father, father-in-law and pa of Gill and Phil Rumbel, Andrew and Kirsten, Karina, Tim, Angela and Scott Clarke and Families, loved brother of Joan, dear friend of Joy and loved member of the Taylor Families. John's Family invite you to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lochinvar today Wednesday 7th August, 2019 at 10.30 am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 7, 2019