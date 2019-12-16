|
|
PRIEST-GLEESON JOEL Aged 28 Years of Bishops Bridge formerly of Rutherford Much loved husband of ANGELA. Proud and loving father of ARCHER. Cherished son and son-in-law of ARTHUR, KERRIE, ANTHONY and PATRICIA. Beloved brother and brother-in-law, grandson, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of JOEL'S life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on WEDNESDAY 18th December, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 16, 2019