LEEHY Jeremiah Anthony 'TONY'
Aged 90 Years
of East Maitland
Dearly loved husband of JEAN. Much loved father and father in law of JENNY, SUE and PETER (dec), HEATHER and RICK. Adored Pop of STEPHEN and JARRAH, LAURA, JASON and SHANNYN and great grandfather of SHIANNE, TAYLOR and PETER. Much loved member of the LEEHY and CAMPBELL families.
Friends and family are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, New England Hwy, Lochinvar on THURSDAY, 6th February 2020 at 11.30am thence for burial at Lochinvar Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020