Home
Services
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
New England Hwy
Lochinvar
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremiah LEEHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremiah Anthony LEEHY

Add a Memory
Jeremiah Anthony LEEHY Notice
LEEHY Jeremiah Anthony 'TONY'

Aged 90 Years

of East Maitland

Dearly loved husband of JEAN. Much loved father and father in law of JENNY, SUE and PETER (dec), HEATHER and RICK. Adored Pop of STEPHEN and JARRAH, LAURA, JASON and SHANNYN and great grandfather of SHIANNE, TAYLOR and PETER. Much loved member of the LEEHY and CAMPBELL families.

Friends and family are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, New England Hwy, Lochinvar on THURSDAY, 6th February 2020 at 11.30am thence for burial at Lochinvar Catholic Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremiah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -