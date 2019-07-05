Home
JENNIFER ALICE CHIKHAOUI

CHIKHAOUI JENNIFER ALICE Aged 63 years

of Horseshoe Bend

Loved daughter of KENNETH (dec) and ALICE DORO. Precious mother of TARIK and partner ANDREA. Dearly loved sister and sister in law of STEPHEN and ELESA, DAVID (dec), CATH and TASHA. Beloved aunty of her niece and nephews. Loved member of the DORO and CHIKHAOUI families and a loyal friend.

JENNIFER's friends are warmly invited to the Service at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, James Street, Morpeth on WEDNESDAY 10th July, 2019 at 12.00pm.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 5, 2019
