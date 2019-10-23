|
|
MACPHERSON Jeanne Marie Aged 65 Years
of Morpeth
Dearly loved wife of COLLIN. Beloved Mum of CAITLIN and BEN, SIUBHAN and ANTHONY, LACHLAN and KRISTY, CAMERON and CHRISTINE, BRYNNA, EWEN, ELSPETH and JEREMY, AILIS, CALUM and EADANA. Adored Nonna of ANGUS, ANNA, CATHERINE, THOMAS, BRIGID and THEODORE. Loving sister of GENEVIEVE and ETIENNE. Much loved member of the La'Brooy and Macpherson families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Requiem Mass to be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, James St, Morpeth on FRIDAY, 25th October 2019 at 10.30am. Thence for burial at the Morpeth Cemetery.
Cheerful, colourful clothing is most welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation may be left at the Church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019