|
|
WEBB Jarrod Richard 1.01.70 - 17.9.05 It's been fourteen years without you Jarrod and words still can't describe how much we miss you. We look at photo and see that infectious smile of yours and remember all the good times we spent together, you with your quick wit and quirky little ways that made us laugh so much. These are the happy memories that keep you close to us until the day we are all together again. We try not to be unhappy because you're out of our sight we know that you are with us every morning noon and night. Love and longed for everyday By Mum, Phil, Kylie, Luke and Lachie.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Sept. 16, 2019