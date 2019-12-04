|
COULTON JANE ELIZABETH 'JAY'
Aged 97 Years
of Maitland
Dearly loved wife of the late ERNEST COULTON, cherised sister, sister in law, aunt, great aunt, great great aunt of CASSIE, MARY, BERNIE, ALBERT, HAROLD and LENA (all dec), BRIAN and PATRICIA O'HEARN, ALBERT, JOHN and JESS and CHARLIE and the PEAK and COULTON families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, Young St, Rutherford on TUESDAY 10th December, 2019 at 1:30pm, thence for the Campbell's Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Maitland Mercury from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019