PRIDUE James 'Mick'
Late of Opal Aged Care, Rutherford.
Formerly of
Ashton Gardens
Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family
3rd February, 2020
Aged 91 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Siddie Pridue. Much loved father & father-in-law of Wendy and Greg, Doug and Pauline. Loved and adored Da of Laney. Proud Great Da of Lexie, and Edie-Belle.
Mick's family wish to Thank the wonderful staff at Opal, Rutherford for the care given to our Dad.
The family and friends of Mick are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately at His request.
'Riding In The Bush'
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 14, 2020