HALL HELEN ANN OAM (nee Timbs)
of 'Yuruga', East Gresford
Dearly beloved wife of MAX (dec), mother and mother in law of JAMES and ELISABETH, JOHN and PATRICIA, ANN and KEN, JANE and ROGER, MARY and MICHAEL, KATE and MARK, SUSAN and NEIL. Proud and loving Grandma, Great Grandma, sister, sister in law and aunt of the TIMBS and HALL families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Helen's Catholic Church, East Gresford on FRIDAY 26th July, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 24, 2019