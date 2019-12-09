|
|
ALLEN HELEN Aged 92 Years
late of Benhome
formerly of Burg St, East Maitland
Wife of WAL (dec), step mother of WAL'S 8 children and dearly loved by their families. Cherished sister to her siblings.
Family and friends are invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be Celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on WEDNESDAY 11th December, 2019 at 1pm. Thence for burial at Raymond Terrace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the NSW Rural Fire Service and Saint Vincent De Paul may be left at the church. Family encourage bright coloured accessories to be worn.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 9, 2019