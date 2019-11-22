|
KRAUSE (ASMANAS) HEDWIG HERTA Late of
Opal Aged Care
Maitland
Formerly of Shortland
Aged 97 Years
Much loved wife of Nick and Kurt (both dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Albert and Sue, Fred and Sue. Special nanna to Matthew and Amy, Danielle and Katie, Dean and Samantha, Andrew and Emma. Great nanna to Charli, Lucy, Willow and Phoebe. Step great nan to Alira and Lockie.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of HEDWIG'S Life to be conducted at the LifeWay Lutheran Church 48 Blackall St, Broadmeadow, this SATURDAY 23rd November 2019 at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019