Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
LifeWay Lutheran Church
48 Blackall St
Broadmeadow
HEDWIG HERTA KRAUSE

HEDWIG HERTA KRAUSE Notice
KRAUSE (ASMANAS) HEDWIG HERTA Late of

Opal Aged Care

Maitland

Formerly of Shortland

Aged 97 Years



Much loved wife of Nick and Kurt (both dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Albert and Sue, Fred and Sue. Special nanna to Matthew and Amy, Danielle and Katie, Dean and Samantha, Andrew and Emma. Great nanna to Charli, Lucy, Willow and Phoebe. Step great nan to Alira and Lockie.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of HEDWIG'S Life to be conducted at the LifeWay Lutheran Church 48 Blackall St, Broadmeadow, this SATURDAY 23rd November 2019 at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019
