|
|
WADE HAZEL RAY Aged 97 Years
of Dungog
formerly of Shortland
Beloved wife of DOUGLAS (dec). Devoted mother and mother in law of TREVOR, CLAIRE and GARRY, IAN and SUE, and KEITH. Cherished Grandma, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma of her grandchildren. Much loved member of the FURNER and WADE families and a good friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Graveside Service at Belgrave Cemetery, Allyn River Rd, Eccleston on MONDAY, 4th November, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019