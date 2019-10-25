Home
Resources
More Obituaries for HAZEL WADE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAZEL RAY WADE

Add a Memory
HAZEL RAY WADE Notice
WADE HAZEL RAY Aged 97 Years

of Dungog

formerly of Shortland

Beloved wife of DOUGLAS (dec). Devoted mother and mother in law of TREVOR, CLAIRE and GARRY, IAN and SUE, and KEITH. Cherished Grandma, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma of her grandchildren. Much loved member of the FURNER and WADE families and a good friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Graveside Service at Belgrave Cemetery, Allyn River Rd, Eccleston on MONDAY, 4th November, 2019 at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAZEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.