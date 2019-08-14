|
BROWN Gerald "Skinny" or "Gezza" Passed away peacefully 10-08-2019 Aged 72 Years Late of Calvary Retirement Community Formerly of Kurri Kurri A loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and uncle. Family and Friends of GERALD are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this THURSDAY, 15-08-2019 at 12.00 Noon; thence for interment in the Kurri Kurri, Cemetery. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019