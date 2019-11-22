|
GILLARD Geoffrey William "Geoff" Passed away unexpectedly in his sleep 18.11.2019 Aged 62 Years Late of Metford Beloved husband of ROSALIE. Loving dad to KAHLEI. Much loved stepdad, step grandad and step great grandad. Dearly loved by his large extended family. A mate to everyone and sadly missed by his "fur daughter", ABBY. Family and Friends of GEOFF are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, 311 New England Highway, Rutherford this WEDNESDAY, 27.11.2019 at 10.30am. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019