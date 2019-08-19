Home
FRANCIS HOGAN

FRANCIS HOGAN Notice
HOGAN FRANCIS 'Frank'

Aged 89 Years

of Mt Carmel Community

formerly East Maitland

Dearly loved husband of PAT (dec). Loved father and father in law of KERRIE and JOHN, LEONIE and GREG, and MARK. Cherished Da of CASSANDRA, LUKE, CHRISTOPHER, THOMAS, SHERIDAN and their families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of FRANK's life at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on FRIDAY 23rd August 2019 at 12 midday.

Thence for burial at the East Maitland Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the Church.



Published in The Maitland Mercury from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
