FRANCIS CHARLES LANTRY

FRANCIS CHARLES LANTRY Notice
LANTRY FRANCIS CHARLES 'FRANK'

Aged 87 Years

of Maitland



Devoted husband of SHIRLEY (dec). Father and father in law of VICKI and ROBERT INNES, ADRIAN and CARMEN, TERRY and PAULA, LOU and KERRY. Grandad of his 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Thanks to the team at Church St Medical, Paramedics of NSW Ambulance and Mater Oncology Unit.

Family and friends are invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on THURSDAY, 12th September, 2019 at 11.30am. Thence for burial at Morpeth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the church.



Published in The Maitland Mercury from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11, 2019
