Home
Services
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Willows Chapel
342 Hillsborough Rd
Warners Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FIONA DURIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FIONA DELL DURIE

Add a Memory
FIONA DELL DURIE Notice
DURIE FIONA DELL (MARTIN)

Aged 57 Years

of Islington

formerly of

East Maitland

Loving wife of MICHAEL MARTIN. Loved daughter of the late DOROTHY and MARTIN DURIE. Loved sister, sister in law and aunt of BRUCE and MARGARET and family, STEVE and the MARTIN family. A dear friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service to be celebrated at The Willows Chapel, 342 Hillsborough Rd, Warners Bay on FRIDAY, 15th November, 2019 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Lung Foundation may be left at the service.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FIONA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -