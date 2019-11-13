|
|
DURIE FIONA DELL (MARTIN)
Aged 57 Years
of Islington
formerly of
East Maitland
Loving wife of MICHAEL MARTIN. Loved daughter of the late DOROTHY and MARTIN DURIE. Loved sister, sister in law and aunt of BRUCE and MARGARET and family, STEVE and the MARTIN family. A dear friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service to be celebrated at The Willows Chapel, 342 Hillsborough Rd, Warners Bay on FRIDAY, 15th November, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Lung Foundation may be left at the service.
