More Obituaries for ETHEL SORENSEN
ETHEL KIRSTINE SORENSEN

ETHEL KIRSTINE SORENSEN Notice
SORENSEN ETHEL KIRSTINE Born Ilgso, Denmark

formerly of Lorn

12/10/1925 - 22/10/2019

Aged 94 Years

Loving wife of SVEND (dec). Much loved mother to ANDERS, MARIUS, AGNER, ANNE-MARIE, PAUL, INGE (dec), IAN, LYNETTE, IRENE, YVONNE, ALLEN, KATHARINA and their partners. Loved by her 26 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and great grandchild. A warm, caring, compassionate, remarkable woman. Will be deeply missed.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Joseph's Chapel, Sandgate on MONDAY, 28th October, 2019 at 1.30pm.

'Forever in our hearts'



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019
