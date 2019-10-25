|
|
SORENSEN ETHEL KIRSTINE Born Ilgso, Denmark
formerly of Lorn
12/10/1925 - 22/10/2019
Aged 94 Years
Loving wife of SVEND (dec). Much loved mother to ANDERS, MARIUS, AGNER, ANNE-MARIE, PAUL, INGE (dec), IAN, LYNETTE, IRENE, YVONNE, ALLEN, KATHARINA and their partners. Loved by her 26 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and great grandchild. A warm, caring, compassionate, remarkable woman. Will be deeply missed.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Joseph's Chapel, Sandgate on MONDAY, 28th October, 2019 at 1.30pm.
'Forever in our hearts'
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019