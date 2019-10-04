Home
Ernest Douglas PYLE

Ernest Douglas PYLE Notice
PYLE Ernest Douglas Aged 96 Years

of Bolwarra Heights

Beloved husband of NELL, loving father and father in law of ANDREW, LUCY and NOEL, MATTHEW and KATE. A devoted grandfather and great grandfather of his family. A loved brother, brother in law and uncle of SHIRLEY, BRUCE (dec), GRAHAM and their families and the MANNING family.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in celebration of Doug's life at Tocal Homestead on WEDNESDAY, 9th October, 2019 at 2:30 pm.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 4, 2019
