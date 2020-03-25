Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park
Anderson Drive
Beresfield

ELVA RUTH COUSINS

ELVA RUTH COUSINS Notice
COUSINS ELVA RUTH Aged 90 Years

of Fennell Bay

formerly of North Haven

and Bobs Farm

Dearly loved wife of the late TED COUSINS. Much loved mother and mother in law of LYNNE and WAYNE, JOE and LIBBIE, BRIAN and NICKY. Adored Nan of LES and VICKI, JILLIANNE, ABBEY and RAYMOND, SONYA and JOSH, SEAN, DAMIAN and LEAH, BONNIE, TY, STEFANI, SAMANTHA, EBONY. Loving Nanna of her great grandchildren ELYCE, JARROD, SAMANTHA and ETHAN, ALICIA, TIA, OLIVER, CHARLIE, ARCHER, JAMES, MACKENZIE, GEORGIA, LANA, TRAVIS, ROWAN, PRESTON, ARLOH and great great grandchildren JACKSON and MASON, NOVA, and QUINN. Much loved member of the OSBORNE, MITCHELL and COUSINS families. A beautiful lady and great friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of ELVA's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on THURSDAY, 26th March, 2020 at 11am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 25, 2020
