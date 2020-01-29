|
|
GURR ELIZABETH JANE Aged 80 Years
of Maitland
Beloved wife of VINCENT, loving mother and mother in law of GEMMA, BARBARA and ELFIE, GERARD, LOUISE and GAVIN, ROBYN and MICHAEL, JIMMY, ADAM, PATRICK and KAREN, JANE, and ELLEN and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother of her family. A loved sister, sister in law and aunt of the McGAULEY and GURR families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Campbells Hill, Maitland on FRIDAY, 31st January, 2020 at 10am, thence for the Lochinvar Cemetery.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Jan. 29, 2020