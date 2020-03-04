Home
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
King St
East Maitland
Edwin William HEMMINGS

Edwin William HEMMINGS
HEMMINGS Edwin William 'TED'

Aged 86 years

of East Maitland

Passed away peacefully on Friday 28th February 2020



Dearly loved husband of PAT. Adored father and father in law. Devoted and cherished grandfather and Pop of his 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and their families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on THURSDAY, 5th March, 2020 at 10am.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020
