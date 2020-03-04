|
|
HEMMINGS Edwin William 'TED'
Aged 86 years
of East Maitland
Passed away peacefully on Friday 28th February 2020
Dearly loved husband of PAT. Adored father and father in law. Devoted and cherished grandfather and Pop of his 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and their families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on THURSDAY, 5th March, 2020 at 10am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020