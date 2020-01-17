Home
Services
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Campbells Hill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin MEEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Frederick MEEK

Add a Memory
Edwin Frederick MEEK Notice
MEEK Edwin Frederick 'TED'

Aged 88 Years

of Rutherford

Beloved husband of KATHLEEN. Father and father in law of SALLY and DAVID GRANT. Much loved Bar of THOMAS and JACKSON. Stepfather of ANGELA, GUY and their families. Father of his 3 sons.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Campbells Hill on FRIDAY 17th January, 2020 at 1pm.

The family would like to thank the team from Medical Ward 2 at Maitland Hospital for their care and compassion.



'Arms around you my love'



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -