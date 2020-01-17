|
MEEK Edwin Frederick 'TED'
Aged 88 Years
of Rutherford
Beloved husband of KATHLEEN. Father and father in law of SALLY and DAVID GRANT. Much loved Bar of THOMAS and JACKSON. Stepfather of ANGELA, GUY and their families. Father of his 3 sons.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Campbells Hill on FRIDAY 17th January, 2020 at 1pm.
The family would like to thank the team from Medical Ward 2 at Maitland Hospital for their care and compassion.
'Arms around you my love'
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020