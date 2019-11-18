|
|
HAWKE DOUGLAS GEORGE
Late of Adamstown Hts
Formerly of Wickham and Beresfield
Passed away
With his loving family by his side
14th November 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Merilyn and Patrick, and Susan (dec'd). Loving Pop of Jess and Frankie, Liam and Ella, Niall and Miranda, Fionn. Loving Pop of his great grandchildren Bade, and Lilyana. Loved brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of DOUG are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in Generation City Church, 85 Tudor St, Hamilton this Thursday 21st November 2019, Service commencing at 11.00am. An interment will follow at Sandgate Cemetery at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Wood Turners of the Hunter and Hope Cafe may be made at the Service.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 18, 2019