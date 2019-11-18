Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Generation City Church
85 Tudor St.
Hamilton
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandgate Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS HAWKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS GEORGE HAWKE

Add a Memory
DOUGLAS GEORGE HAWKE Notice
HAWKE DOUGLAS GEORGE

Late of Adamstown Hts

Formerly of Wickham and Beresfield

Passed away

With his loving family by his side

14th November 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Merilyn and Patrick, and Susan (dec'd). Loving Pop of Jess and Frankie, Liam and Ella, Niall and Miranda, Fionn. Loving Pop of his great grandchildren Bade, and Lilyana. Loved brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of DOUG are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in Generation City Church, 85 Tudor St, Hamilton this Thursday 21st November 2019, Service commencing at 11.00am. An interment will follow at Sandgate Cemetery at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Wood Turners of the Hunter and Hope Cafe may be made at the Service.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -