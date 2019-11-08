|
COSTELLO Douglas Berry "Doug" 2nd November 2019
Late of Gillieston Heights, formerly of Maitland.
Dearly loved Husband of Joan. Loving Father to Louiseanne, Damien, Marita, Gene, Emma, Joel, Ria and their families. Loving Pa and Great Pa to 23 children. Friend to many. Doug will be sadly missed by all.
Aged 71 years
Family and friends are invited to attend Doug's funeral service this Wednesday 13th November 2019 commencing 10.30am at St Josephs Catholic Church, New England Highway, East Maitland.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019