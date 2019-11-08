Home
Douglas Berry "Doug" COSTELLO

Douglas Berry "Doug" COSTELLO Notice
COSTELLO Douglas Berry "Doug" 2nd November 2019

Late of Gillieston Heights, formerly of Maitland.



Dearly loved Husband of Joan. Loving Father to Louiseanne, Damien, Marita, Gene, Emma, Joel, Ria and their families. Loving Pa and Great Pa to 23 children. Friend to many. Doug will be sadly missed by all.



Aged 71 years



Family and friends are invited to attend Doug's funeral service this Wednesday 13th November 2019 commencing 10.30am at St Josephs Catholic Church, New England Highway, East Maitland.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019
