DONALD STEPHEN JONES

DONALD STEPHEN JONES Notice
JONES DONALD STEPHEN Aged 85 Years

late of Signature Gardens, Rutherford

formerly of Park Street, Maitland



Much loved husband of ELAINE, father and father in law of PETER and ROBERTA, VICKIE (dec), PHILLIP and WENDY. Grandfather of DANIEL, BRANDON, MITCHELL and ADAM, STEPHEN, SCOTT, DEAN, LINDSAY and their families. A great grandfather of SCARLETT. Don will be missed by the JONES and BAILEY families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on MONDAY 26th August 2019, at 12 noon.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 23, 2019
