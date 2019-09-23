|
|
VOGELE DONALD CHARLES 'DON'
Aged 94 Years
of Martins Creek
Loved husband of DELMA. Cherished father and father in law of DONALD (dec), DUANE and RHONDA, DALE, DARREN and TRACEY, JANELLE and DAVID, ELLA and ANDREW. Much loved Grandad of EMMA, DANIEL, SAVANNAH, ISABELLA, HARRISON, SOPHIA and great Grandad of MATILDA and TYLER. Loved brother FRIEDA.
Family and friends are invited to the Service at St Paul's Anglican Church, Duke St, Paterson on WEDNESDAY, 25th September, 2019 at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Sept. 23, 2019