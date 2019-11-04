|
|
CONWAY David Bruce 19th February 1961
Born at Bethesda Hospital, Marrickville. Late of Beverly Hills, Griffith, Port Augusta & Maitland.
Dearly loved son of Margaret & Alan (Dec). Brother of Elizabeth and brother-in-law Mark. Loved uncle of Nathan, James & partners. Father of Alisha, Danielle & Christopher. Cousin of Ann Conway & partner Helen, Cathie & David Blissett.
Friend to Many.
'Gone Too Soon'
Davids family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in the West Chapel of the Rookwood Crematorium on Friday 8th November, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 4, 2019