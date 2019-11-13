|
|
LAWRENCE DARYL PETER Aged 74 Years
of Windella NSW
Dearly loved husband of JENNY Much loved father and father in law of MICHELLE and DAVE, BELINDA (dec), GAVIN and SALLY, CLINT and JESSICA. Deeply loved grandfather of CAITLIN, SERENA, LAURA, DARBI RHI, ETHAN, CONNOR, HARRISON, WILLIAM, EVE and CORBEN.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of DARYL's life at Uniting Church Maitland, 347 Ken Tubman Dr, on FRIDAY, 15th November, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia Foundation may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019