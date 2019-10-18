Home
More Obituaries for Darcy OWEN
Darcy John OWEN

Darcy John OWEN Notice
OWEN Darcy John Passed away peacefully 01.10.19 Aged 97 years Late of Branxton Much loved brother to BRUCE, MAX, PICKLES and ADELLE. Uncle to their families. "Uncle Darcy" to the family of MAVIS and JOE POWELL. Family and Friends of DARCY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Branxton this TUESDAY, 22.10.2019 at 11:00am. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 18, 2019
