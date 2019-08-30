Home
COURTNEY RUTH SOWTER

COURTNEY RUTH SOWTER Notice
SOWTER COURTNEY RUTH Aged 22 Years

of Maitland

formerly of Denman

Adored daughter of TONY. Treasured sister of BELLA and AMBRIA. Precious daughter of MICHELLE. Much loved member of the SOWTER family. Dearly loved by BELINDA, VINCE and the entire team at Eagleton Ridge and cherished friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of COURTNEY's life at St James Anglican Church, Tank St, Morpeth on THURSDAY 5th September 2019 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations for the Southern Cross Wildlife Care may be left at the church.



Published in The Maitland Mercury from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, 2019
