GALLOWAY Colin George Aged 87 Years
of East Maitland
Dearly loved husband of the late WILMA GALLOWAY. Loved father and father in law of PETER, RICK and NUNZIA, MARK, GLEN and LEANNE, SCOTT and LISA, LEASA and SIMON. Poppy Col of SAM, JACK, BLAKE, RUBIE, JADE, LARA, PARIS, CHRYSTAL, JARRED, WILLIAM and CHARLIE (resting with Nanny in Heaven).
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of COLIN's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive Beresfield on FRIDAY 30th August 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019