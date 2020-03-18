|
|
CLARK Clifford Alexander 'CLIFF'
Aged 78 Years
of Greta
formerly of East Maitland
Dearly loved husband of KATHY. Loving father of PAUL and NATALIE. Cherished Pop of his grandchildren. Loved brother of DENISE, DAWN, ESTELLE and their families. Much loved member of the CLARK, NIZNIK and NICHOLS families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of CLIFF's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY, 20th March 2020 at 11am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020