More Obituaries for CLARE HALSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARE HALSON

CLARE HALSON Notice
HALSON CLARE Aged 80 Years

of Ashtonfield

Much loved wife of RON. Mother and mother in law of MAURICE (dec), NICK, JANENE and BRENDAN. Step mother of TRACEY, VIRGINIA and HOWARD, SHARRON and STEVE. Nanny of LOGAN, TAYLAH, FLYNN, MITCH, JOSH, TIA, TY, BEAU, ETHAN, MILLY, TALIA and COREY. Loved member of the KENNEDY, TOBIN and HALSON families.

Family and friends are invited to the Service at St Joseph's Catholic Church, East Maitland on TUESDAY, 12th November, 2019 at 10.30am.

Clare's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the teams at the Mater Oncology Unit, Maitland Palliative Care Service and the Mercy Hospice at Waratah.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019
