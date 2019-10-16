|
|
HILL Christine Janelle 'CHRISSY'
Aged 69 Years
of Ashtonfield
formerly of East Maitland
Dearly loved mother of STEVE and the late PAUL and SIMONE HILL. Loving Nan of PAUL, DAVE and MADDIE and great Nan of EMILY. Former partner of JIM HILL. Much loved member of the WALKER and HILL families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of CHRISSY's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on MONDAY, 21st October 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019