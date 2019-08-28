Home
Charles Edward Frazer BULLOCK

Charles Edward Frazer BULLOCK Notice
BULLOCK (Frank) Charles Edward Frazer Late of Maitland

Passed peacefully

23rd August 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved father, father-in-law and step-father of Gina and Wayne, Janita and Paul, and David (dec'd), Stephen (dec'd), and Christina and Peter. Cherished 'Poppy Bullock' to Arron, Kylie and Tarrack, Ricky, Trent, Lacey, Davie, Adam, Melanie, Paul and Christopher. An adored great grandfather.



The family and friends of Frank are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr, Beresfield, on Thursday 29th August 2019, service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019
