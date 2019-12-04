 -->
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
George St
Morpeth
CATHERINE MUNGOVEN

CATHERINE MUNGOVEN Notice
MUNGOVEN CATHERINE 'KAY'

of Morpeth

Loving mother of LOUISE (dec) and JOANNE and much loved sister, sister in law, aunt and great aunt of PATRICIA and ADRIAN BANISTER, NICK and SUSAN SAWYER, LORETTO and TREVOR LYNCH and their families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, George St, Morpeth on SATURDAY, 7th December, 2019 at 11 am, thence for the Morpeth Cemetery.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019
